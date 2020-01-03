The Missoula Children's Theatre to Present Disney's FROZEN JR.

The Missoula Children's Theatre will present Disney's Frozen JR., February 6-8, 2020. Based on the smash Disney movie and 2018 Broadway musical, Disney's Frozen JR. tells the enchanting story of the magical land of Arendelle, and the sisterly love of Princess Elsa and Princess Anna.

Director and Missoula Children's Theatre Education Director, Matt Loehrke, says it's the classic story from the first Frozen film, and includes songs from both movies and the Broadway version, with all the characters and songs you know and love. "Disney's Frozen JR. takes all of those elements and condenses the performance down to a little over an hour, making it a perfect theatre piece for both our cast and audience." The cast, he says, is dedicated and hard-working junior and senior high school students "pouring their talents into learning this massive show. Their excitement is infectious, and that energy translates into their singing and acting."

Loehrke says seeing familiar film characters come to life onstage can be transformative for audience members. "You experience their joys and sorrows in ways you cannot do while watching a movie." The magic of the royal sisterly bond between Elsa and Anna, along with the adventure and humor supplied by Olaf, Hans, Kristoff, Pabbie, King Agnarr, Queen Iduna, Bulda, and Sven will be a live theatrical experience your entire family will love and relish for years to come.

Get tickets for Disney's Frozen, JR. at MCTinc.org.



***Disney's Frozen JR. performances are Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, Feb 8 at 3PM and 5PM. All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at MCTinc.org; by calling 406-728-7529; or at MCT's Box Office. Frozen JR. is sponsored by Windfall, Inc.; Missoula Pediatric Dentistry, PC; Langel & Associates, PC; and Headwaters Foundation.





