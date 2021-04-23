Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ellen Theatre Presents ZOOMOPOLIS A Digital Disaster of Comic Proportions

Host and moderator Belinda, played by Lizzy Bennett, welcomes a who's who of fellow comic actors.

Apr. 23, 2021  

The Ellen Theatre Presents ZOOMOPOLIS A Digital Disaster of Comic Proportions

Looking for a good laugh? The Ellen Theatre presents an original computer comedy - Zoomopolis. Due to these "unprecedented times," Belinda works from home, on Zoom, every day. To conquer her Zoomitis, she starts a support group, for anybody suffering from extreme screen fatigue. One slight bump in the road to recovery - it all takes place on Zoom.

Click in and check out the quirky collection of unique characters who arrive for the first get together. Host and moderator Belinda, played by Lizzy Bennett, welcomes a who's who of fellow comic actors including John Hosking, Rhonda Smith, Kent Davis, Mark Kuntz, Colton Swibold, Cate Ludin, Becca Stevens, and Neil Gregersen. The meeting is online, but the agenda is off the wall. Your screen has never seen such Zoom lunacy.

Zoomopolis, written by John Ludin, is captured live on Zoom and streams Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1 at 7:00 PM, as well as Sunday, May 2 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are only $15 (no matter how many are in your watch party!).

There is also a $25 Support the Artists option with all additional proceeds going to the actors. For more info or to secure a ticket and viewing link, visit TheEllenTheatre.org or call the box office at 406-585-5885.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
John Bolton
John Bolton
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

Related Articles View More Montana Stories
Alpine Theatre Project Announces New Artist Commission Series THE ARTIST CHALLENGE Photo

Alpine Theatre Project Announces New Artist Commission Series THE ARTIST CHALLENGE

Musician Larry Mitchell Announced at WYO Theater Photo

Musician Larry Mitchell Announced at WYO Theater

Cheyenne Little Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season, Kicking Off With MAMMA MIA! This Fall Photo

Cheyenne Little Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season, Kicking Off With MAMMA MIA! This Fall

Symphonic Dance Will Be the Wyoming Symphony Orchestras Final Concert of the 2020-21 Seaso Photo

'Symphonic Dance' Will Be the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Final Concert of the 2020-21 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Bootlegging & Broadway Takes Center Stage With The Carnegie's Production Of GEORGE REMUS: A NEW MUSICAL
  • Cincinnati Fringe Festival Announces 2021 Lineup
  • LeLand Gantt Stars in RHAPSODY IN BLACK Presented by The Cincinnati Arts Association