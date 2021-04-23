The Ellen Theatre Presents ZOOMOPOLIS A Digital Disaster of Comic Proportions

Looking for a good laugh? The Ellen Theatre presents an original computer comedy - Zoomopolis. Due to these "unprecedented times," Belinda works from home, on Zoom, every day. To conquer her Zoomitis, she starts a support group, for anybody suffering from extreme screen fatigue. One slight bump in the road to recovery - it all takes place on Zoom.

Click in and check out the quirky collection of unique characters who arrive for the first get together. Host and moderator Belinda, played by Lizzy Bennett, welcomes a who's who of fellow comic actors including John Hosking, Rhonda Smith, Kent Davis, Mark Kuntz, Colton Swibold, Cate Ludin, Becca Stevens, and Neil Gregersen. The meeting is online, but the agenda is off the wall. Your screen has never seen such Zoom lunacy.

Zoomopolis, written by John Ludin, is captured live on Zoom and streams Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1 at 7:00 PM, as well as Sunday, May 2 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are only $15 (no matter how many are in your watch party!).

There is also a $25 Support the Artists option with all additional proceeds going to the actors. For more info or to secure a ticket and viewing link, visit TheEllenTheatre.org or call the box office at 406-585-5885.