The Ellen Theatre Announces May 2019 Lineup

Kick-off Ellen's 100th Anniversary with a night of incredible entertainment on Sunday, May 5th with the ELLEN BIRTHDAY BASH! The entire family is sure to enjoy this hilarious extravaganza, jam-packed with music, magic, comedy and more. Joining in the fun are Comedy Magician of the Year Dana Daniels and swingin' piano man Ray Templin! Tickets $19.19, Youth 17 and under only $9.00! The celebration kicks off at 7 PM.

On Saturday, May 11th, the SECOND-STRING ORCHESTRA presents "Spring Thaw," with special guest cellist Julia Slovarp. This event features a variety of musical selections from Beethoven to Handel to the premiere of a piece by local composer Royce Wilkinson. Door open at 6 PM, Music at 7 PM. FREE to the Public.

SHREK 2 screens at The Ellen on Sunday, May 12th at 2 PM. Newlyweds Shrek and Fiona join a cast of zany characters from Fiona's Fairy Godmother to the swashbuckling cat Puss in Boots. The movie stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Julie Andrews, and John Cleese. Only $3 at the Door!

TATE Academy presents their Spring production, the musical WILLY WONKA JR. on Saturday, May 18 at 7 PM and Sunday, May 19 at 3 PM. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the show features many delightful characters such as Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Charlie Bucket, the Oompa Loompas, and the charismatic Candy Man himself, Willy Wonka. The cast is comprised of 31 young actors and the production runs just over one hour. Tickets are $9.50 for Adults and $6.50 for Youth 17 and under.



PAULA POUNDSTONE returns to The Ellen Theatre for the seventh time on Friday, May 24th! One of the Theatre's favorite visiting performers, Paula has been a frequent guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, Prairie Home Companion, and is a regular on NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me. She exhibits razor-sharp humor with a dry delivery, connecting with the crowd on any subject at the drop of a hat. All Seats $42 and the laughs begin at 8 PM.

Americana folk duo BETTMAN & HALPIN charm The Ellen with unforgettable original music on Saturday, May 25th. The twosome is fast earning a reputation in folk and Bluegrass circles for mesmerizing performances filled with irresistible lyrics, transcendent harmonies, and roof-raising instrumentals. Tickets are $21.50 and the joyous music starts at 7:30 PM.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON is an Animated action fantasy film, screening Sunday, May 26 at 2 PM. Hiccup, a young Viking teen, aspires to follow his tribe's tradition of becoming a dragon slayer, but after capturing his first dragon, he finds he no longer wants to kill the creature and instead befriends him. 98% Rotten Tomatoes. No ticket is needed, only $3 at the Door!

Walter Matthau and Elaine May star in the 1971 dark comedy A NEW LEAF, screening Thursday, May 30th at 7:30 PM. A spoiled and self-absorbed man, who has squandered his inheritance, is desperate to find a way to maintain his lavish lifestyle. An opportunity presents itself when he meets an awkward and bookish heiress, however his wits and determination may not be enough to execute his cunning scheme. All Seats $6.

On Friday, May 31st, America's favorite cowboys are hittin' the trail and headin' back to Bozeman for another rip-roarin' roundup! Grammy winners for the toe-tappin' tune "Woody's Round-up" in Toy Story 2, RIDERS IN THE SKY are a hit with kids and grown-ups alike. This visit, these modern-day icons are celebrating an important milestone - 40 years of playing together! Tickets are $30 for Adults, $27 for Seniors, and $17 for Whipper-snappers 17 and under.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. Tickets for all events are available online at theellentheatre.org. For questions, or to purchase tickets over the phone, please call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You