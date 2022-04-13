TAIKOPROJECT Comes To ABT This Month

Alberta Bair Theater welcomes world-renowned TAIKOPROJECT on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

TAIKOPROJECT, the thrilling twist on traditional Japanese drumming, was founded in 2000 by a group of young, emerging taiko drummers led by Bryan Yamami and Masato Baba. The show continues to define a modern American style of taiko, blending traditional forms with an innovative and fresh aesthetic.

TAIKOPROJECT first made waves when they became the first American taiko group to win the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest in 2005, besting all of the Japanese taiko groups in the competition.

Since then, the group has performed on the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, NBC's The Voice, Syfy's Face/Off, The X-Factor, rock band 30 Seconds to Mars' Up in the Air music video, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and were honored with the prestigious Visionary Award from East West Players.

TAIKOPROJECT has performed and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Hans Zimmer, Alicia Keys, John Legend, international stars, and many others.

As part of Alberta Bair Theater's Performing Arts Series sponsored by First Interstate Bank, TAIKOPROJECT is also sponsored by DoubleTree by Hilton and KULR 8.

Tickets, $37, $17 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.