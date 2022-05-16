Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roots Gymnastics and Dance Hosts Adult Jazz Class

Roots hosts a class on Adult Jazz at Roots Gymnastics and Dance this week. The event is on May 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM.

Fusing technique with style, this high energy jazz class focuses on building technique, working on isolations, learning across the floor progressions and rhythms. Fun choreography and combinations will introduce a variety of genres including current trends in jazz, street style, classical, and theatrical jazz.

Learn more and register at https://www.missoulaevents.net/05/17/2022/adult-jazz/.



