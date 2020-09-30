Missoula Community Theatre Cancels MATILDA

The production was previously scheduled for this past spring as the final show of the 2019-2020 season.

MCT's Executive Director, Michael McGill, has announced the final decision to cancel the Missoula Community Theatre's Matilda. The production was previously scheduled for this past spring as the final show of the 2019-2020 season but was postponed until October 2020 due to Covid-19. The hope was for it to be produced as originally intended---with a cast and crew of nearly 50 children and adult volunteers, playing to full houses of 300 patrons for a three-week run.

Balancing MCT's substantial need for income with his concerns for the community and the requirements of the show's royalty contract eventually tipped the scales towards McGill's decision to cancel the show, extending what has been the longest 'intermission' in MCT's 50-year history. The most recent Community Theatre show to be on stage was The Spitfire Grill which was shuttered mid-run in March due to Covid-19 concerns. Missoula and the surrounding community have shown an enormous amount of patience, grace and kindness during these last six months. MCT's supporters are the reason why the non-profit has stayed strong for these past 50 years and why it will continue on. MCT plans to move ahead with the remaining four productions in this 2020-2021 Missoula Community Theatre season--Plaid Tidings(December 2020) andA Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder(January 2021),Working (March 2021) and Annie(April/May2021). Continuing with these plans, however, requires ongoing compliance to safety protocols from health officials and the ability to adapt as required to those protocols.

MCT's commitment is to provide an environment and entertaining experience that is safe and enjoyable for all who enter the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

Visit www.MCTinc.org where more updates will be made available.

