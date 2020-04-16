Missoula Children's Theatre Shifts to Online Content

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Spokesman review has reported that Missoula Children's Theatre has moved its content online due to the health crisis.



Education director Matt Loehrke shared that they were searching for ways to continue the mission of the Missoula Children's Theatre while adhering to social distancing rules. "We knew our tour was coming home," he said. "We knew our building would be shuttered."

Loehrke created 'Playdate', fully downloadable scripts, set and prop suggestions, director tips and song and dance numbers, allowing a quarantined family to put on its own play.

Download numbers for Playdate have ranged from 100 to 150 a week is being downloaded by people from all over the world.

People who want to receive the download should visit mctinc.org and click on the Playdate tab. You simply enter your name and email address, are sent the login and password you need to access the material.







