Missoula Children's Theatre Announces August Bonus Camps

The Missoula Children's Theatre camps in August at Flathead and Seeley Lakes were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Now, Bonus Camps have been announced at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts in Missoula! These innovative Monday-Friday camps will take place Aug. 3-7 and Aug. 10-14. Space is limited to 20 participants per camp, and registration is open at www.MCTinc.org! All current safety protocols of social distancing, wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and sanitizing of the facility are in place, for the safety of the day camp participants.

Drama Quest (entering grades 1-3) 9AM-12PM Students will fire up their imaginations to transform a written story into a lively play by engaging their focus, voices, and physical expression to creatively develop big, bold characters and staging. Drama Quest will culminate in an informal performance that will be recorded by MCT and made available to families the week following the camp via a private YouTube link. Registration fee is $125 and includes an MCT neck/face buff.

MCT Explorers and Inventors (entering grades 4-8) 1PM-5PM Using ensemble acting activities, students will activate their creativity and expression to stretch and improve their own theatre and improvisational skills, while playing starring roles in developing MCT's next generation of theatre outreach. MCT Explorers and Inventors will culminate in an informal performance that will be recorded by MCT and made available to families the week following the camp via a private YouTube link. Registration is $150 and includes an MCT T-shirt.

Musical Theatre Express (entering grades 9-12) 1PM-5PM Musical Theatre Express is a focused, inspiring environment for motivated high school students serious about developing and refining their acting, singing, and dancing skills. Infused with information about what actually happens behind the scenes, Musical Theatre Express will provide aspiring triple threats with daily skills classes, as well as master classes taught by some of Broadway's brightest stars. This camp will culminate in an informal presentation of the students' work. They will have the option to record the material on their own devices to share with friends and family. Registration includes an MCT neck/face buff.

All three camps will take place Monday-Friday, August 3-7 and August 10-14. Please visit www.MCTinc.org and click on Bonus Camps for more information.

