MCT's ELF Comes Off The Shelf!

Buddy the Elf taught us that "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Since "singing loud" together on stage is challenging this year, the Missoula Community Theatre is spreading Christmas cheer by taking Elf off the shelf, and streaming its very popular, beloved 2018 production of Elf the Musical. Available on-demand Dec. 21-30 for just $5, Elf the Musical is available to view as many times as you wish in the 48 hours after you first begin to view it.

There's a reason that we watch holiday classics over and over again. They warm our hearts and elevate our spirits, allowing us to feel a delicious mix of joy, hope, and nostalgia. Director Joe Martinez is thrilled that MCT is able to provide this homegrown, affordable stocking stuffer. "It's like getting to see an old friend. Lots of old friends. It will be fun to relive that sense of community that we are all missing."

Tim Shonkwiler, who gleefully embodied Buddy the Elf on the MCT stage, recalls, "One of my favorite moments in the show is near the end when everyone realizes that Santa is real, and the Christmas Spirit makes it possible for him to continue on his way to deliver the toys to all the girls and boys. The monologue that I got to give every night changed and grew as the show went on, and by the end, it was hard not to cry tears of joy for the experience we all went through as a cast and crew. To this day, I still get recognized as Buddy the Elf and honestly that brings such joy to my life."

MCT's 2018 production of Elf the Musical was filmed for archival purposes and not with the intention of public viewing. However, with special arrangement with Music Theatre International, MCT is thrilled to share it now and believes that watching the show will contribute to spreading some community Christmas cheer and help get Santa's sleigh off the ground. Or as Buddy the Elf says: "Then I traveled through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gumdrops. And THEN I was back at MCT! Watching ELF again!"

***Performances of Elf the Musical will be available for streaming Dec. 21-30. Tickets are $5 and available at MCTinc.org. Interview requests may be directed mct@MCTinc.org.