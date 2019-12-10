Josh Turner Comes to the Casper Events Center

Josh Turner will be performing at Casper Events Center on Wednesday, Saturday, January 18. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 13 at 10AM.

With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music's most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, topped more than 1.5 billion in global streaming and populated radio with such memorable hits as "Hometown Girl," "Would You Go With Me," "Your Man," "Time Is Love," "Why Don't We Just Dance" and "Long Black Train."

With his newest project, I Serve A Savior debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen's Top Current Country Albums Chart and No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart and Billboard's Top Christian Albums Chart, Turner adds an exciting new dimension to his already acclaimed career. The "musically brilliant" (Worship Magazine) album remained Top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart for 17 consecutive weeks and it currently sits Top 10 on the Top Current Country Albums chart and Top 5 on the Top Current Contemporary Christian Albums chart and, as it has for 38 of the past 41 weeks since its October release.

I Serve A Savior is a thoughtful gospel collection that finds Turner's rich, distinctive baritone paired with timeless classics including "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art" and "Great Is Your Faithfulness," as well as introducing originals including the title track, "I Serve A Savior," and "The River (of Happiness)," written by his wife, Jennifer, and their eldest son, Hampton. In addition to the 12-track studio project, Turner has released a complementing 90-minute live performance DVD featuring a special interview of Turner with gospel legend Bill Gaither, a performance with Turner alongside his wife Jennifer and their four sons, and more. The DVD has been edited to air as a one-hour television special hosted by Bill Gaither, which will air on numerous networks across the U.S. and Canada.

Turner is a disciple of traditional country music, a mentor to up-and-coming artists, and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. Turner has been an Opry member for over 10 years and he recently reveled in his 150th performance on the famed Opry circle. Turner checked off another bucket list item when he added author to his list of accomplishments. His first book, Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family and Fatherhood was released in 2014. As highlighted in the book, the Hannah, S.C. native has been songwriting and performing since he was a young child, and in support of music education, created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to assist students interested in pursuing a future in arts and music. As a high school student, Turner had very little access to music education, therefore realizes first-hand the importance of arts education in schools.

Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You