Historic Ellen Theatre Reopens; Modern Rock Orchestra Featured Show

When the historic Ellen Theatre reopens this Fall, Guitar One Records recording and touring artist Grant Ferguson is a featured act, performing at 7PM, Friday, Nov. 5, with his Modern Rock Orchestra (MRO), which recently premiered at a sold-out venue in Billings, MT.

Ferguson, based in Red Lodge, has built a loyal following with his original melodic rock music, and has been compared to guitarists Jeff Beck and Joe Satriani, who paved the way for the instrumental rock genre.

Adding orchestral arrangements and a full string section of prominent local symphony players to a live rock band has created a modern, yet deeply traditional, soul-stirring sound that is attracting larger audiences of all ages and musical preferences.

"Strings have always featured strongly in my music. Adding an orchestra to my live shows has somehow tapped into my musical roots in a way that feels like a hundred nights spent around the fire listening to the music of my ancestors," says Ferguson, who was born in Scotland and spent summers on the family farm in the Shetland Islands after his family immigrated to the US.

For tickets to Modern Rock Orchestra: online at theellentheatre.com or by calling The Ellen Box Office on 406-585-5885.