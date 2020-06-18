Exclusive, One Night Only Garth Brooks Concert Set For 300 Drive-In Theaters Across North America 

Garth Brooks is set for a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27th. The drive in concert screening will be shown on the big screen on the grounds of the Casper Events Center.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19th at 10:00 AM MT. They will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There, you will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in your area. Tickets are General Admission and of Limited Availability. They will cost $100, all-inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk. All tickets must be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and no tickets will be available through the venue box office. The gates of the Casper Events Center will open at 7:00pm and the show will begin at appx. 8:30 p.m.

Concession and gate entrance details will be announced shortly.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once in a lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The event will be produced by Encore Live, a leading event production company.

"I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it," said

Brooks. "This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in."

"Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer," said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. "We're excited to partner with Garth, who's already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities."

