December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Montana Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montana:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Kaleb Jenkins - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 53%
Tanner Scot - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 38%
Joey Carroll - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 9%
Will Menden - WILLY WONKA JR. - Grandstreet Theatre 100%
Claire McGinty - STUPID F-ING BIRD - The Verge Theater 38%
Ty Fanning - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 27%
Bobby Bowman - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 15%
Katelynn Fahrer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 55%
Nicole Cordle - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 39%
Casey Levy - FROZEN - St. James Theatre 3%
FOOTLOOSE - Grandstreet Theatre 73%
WILD WEST SPECTACULAR - Cody Theatre, Cody Wyoming 27%
OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 43%
THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 37%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 14%
NOISES OFF - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (black box series) 33%
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 25%
HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 17%
LES MISÉRABLES - Don’t remember 33%
HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 25%
BROAD COMEDY - Broad Comedy ACLU MT Tour 21%
Bigfork Summer Playhouse 94%
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 4%
Grandstreet Theatre 2%
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.