BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Montana Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montana:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Kaleb Jenkins - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 53%
 Tanner Scot - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 38%
 Joey Carroll - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 9%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Will Menden - WILLY WONKA JR. - Grandstreet Theatre 100%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Claire McGinty - STUPID F-ING BIRD - The Verge Theater 38%
 Ty Fanning - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 27%
 Bobby Bowman - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 15%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Katelynn Fahrer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 55%
 Nicole Cordle - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 39%
 Casey Levy - FROZEN - St. James Theatre 3%

Best Musical (non-professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Grandstreet Theatre 73%
 WILD WEST SPECTACULAR - Cody Theatre, Cody Wyoming 27%

Best Musical (professional)
OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 43%
 THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 37%
 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 14%

Best Play (professional)
NOISES OFF - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (black box series) 33%
 THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 25%
 HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 17%

Best Touring Show
LES MISÉRABLES - Don’t remember 33%
 HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 25%
 BROAD COMEDY - Broad Comedy ACLU MT Tour 21%

Theater of the Year
Bigfork Summer Playhouse 94%
 Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 4%
 Grandstreet Theatre 2%

