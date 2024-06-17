Dave Stamey Comes to the WYO Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dave Stamey is headed to the WYO Theater this month. The performance is set for June 29, 2024.

Dave Stamey is one of the most popular and celebrated Western entertainers performing today, Stamey has received multiple awards from the Western Music Association, including entertainer of the year (seven times), male performer of the year (seven times) and songwriter of the year (five times) and in 2016, was inducted into the International Western Music Hall of Fame.

With every album, Stamey brings another dozen of wordsmithed wonders. Known for his true-to-life visions of the West, his audiences attest that his songs come from authentic experience with a bit of romance and humor added for good measure. Stamey’s audience is so loyal that many of his songs have become personal anthems, and he can be hard-pressed to determine what encore song to leave out, simply because there are so many his audience loves and wants to hear.

With the real, foot-in-the-stirrup life Stamey has lived, he has found no shortage of inspiration, especially when horses, mules, dogs or cattle are involved. He says he tries to keep his music very invitational and open for “civilians,” yet authentic enough for those who would know can recognize his knowledge.

