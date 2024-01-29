Damn Tall Buildings To Perform Live At The Ellen Theatre March 1

Bozeman native (and MSU alum) Avery Ballotta wields the fiddle in the trio, returning to play in his hometown with Damn Tall Buildings for the first time since 2015. 

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Brooklyn, NY's bluegrass trio Damn Tall Buildings will be performing Friday, March 1st at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, MT. Bozeman native (and MSU alum) Avery Ballotta wields the fiddle in the trio, returning to play in his hometown with Damn Tall Buildings for the first time since 2015. 

Touted by the Boston Globe as “The Carter Family for the millennial generation”, Damn Tall Buildings embodies a blend of Americana roots and contemporary finesse. Whether sharing lead vocals and soaring instrumental solos or blending their voices into high-spirited harmony, Damn Tall Buildings is a tight unit that contains more than the sum of its parts.

Taking the stage Friday March 1st, |  7:30PM at The Ellen Theatre (17 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715).




