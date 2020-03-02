BOOKS & BALLET Announced at WYO Theater

BOOKS & BALLET Announced at WYO Theater

The WYO presents "Books & Ballet" prior to the broadcast of the Bolshoi in Cinema's Swan Lake Tuesday March 24, 2020.

Pam Moore will take the audience through the beautiful and tragic story of Swan Lake using the book by New York City Ballet with images by Valeria Docampo.

Attendees may purchase an advance copy of the book at Sheridan Stationary. The pre-performance event is free to the public, but space is limited.

Attendees should contact the WYO box office at 307.672.9084 to register. "Books and Ballet" begins at 5:30pm on March 24 with the broadcast of Swan Lake presented at 6:00pm.

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com




