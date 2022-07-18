Alpine Theatre Project's Broadway Concert Series Runs This Month at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center

They've starred in some of the most well-known Broadway productions in history, including "Les Miserables," "Wicked," "The Lion King," "Chicago," and for one week they'll perform some of their greatest show stopping hits on the Whitefish stage. Alpine Theatre Project's Broadway Concert Series runs July 26 - 30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

These Broadway stars will perform in a series of concerts packed with Broadway showstoppers from shows like "Cats," "Wicked," "Hairspray," "Moulin Rouge," "Chicago," and more. Among the Broadway actors performing is Donna Vivino, who has been on and off Broadway since she starred in the original Broadway cast of "Les Miserables" at age 6. She went on to star in one of Broadway's most coveted roles, Elphaba, in the hit musical, "Wicked." Joining her is 8-time Broadway veteran, Robert Creighton, who has starred in such massive hits as "Chicago," "The Lion King," and "Anything Goes." Also joining them is Terita Redd, who starred in the Broadway productions of "Rent," "Hairspray," and "Caroline, or Change." They will be joined by 7 other Broadway artists and a band of 7 musicians.

"These artists have 36 Broadway credits among them under their belts," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. "They are some of the most accomplished performers in the musical theatre world. We're thrilled to share their incredible talent with the community and their professional experience with these 60 students."

The students to which Morrison is referring are the 60 members of ATP's Broadway Summer Training Camp, where seasoned "Broadway Veterans" mentor "Broadway Hopefuls" in musical theatre performance. The intensive training Camp culminates in two different concerts for the public: the "Broadway Veterans" concert starring the 10 Broadway actors performing their greatest hits, and the "Broadway Hopefuls" concert featuring the 60 Camp students performing alongside their professional Broadway mentors.

Meet the Stars of the Broadway Concert Series

Robert Creighton - Star of 8 productions on Broadway, including Frozen, The Lion King, Anything Goes, Chicago, The Little Mermaid, and more

Donna Vivino - Star of Les Miserables, Wicked, & Hairspray on Broadway

Virginia Woodruff - 5-Time Broadway veteran of such shows as "The Color Purple," "All Shook Up," "Smokey Joe's Cafe," and "Leap of Faith" as well as a member of the Tony Award winning "Broadway Inspirational Voices"

Lauren Lim Jackson - Performed in "Motown the Musical," "Pretty Woman," & "Finian's Rainbow" on Broadway

Terita Redd - Performed in Hairspray, Leap of Faith, & Caroline, or Change on Broadway

Dustin Brayley - Vocalist & guitar player with the multi-platinum group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Featured in the production of "Rocktopia" on Broadway.

Eric Krop - Recording artist, and performer in "Godspell" on Broadway as well as the new show, "I Can See Your Voice" on the Fox TV network, & the film, "Peter Rabbit," with James Corden

Tracy McDowell - Performer in "Rent" and "Motown the Musical" on Broadway

Betsi Morrison - Founder & Artistic Director of Alpine Theater Project who starred in "The Sound of Music" on Broadway and "South Pacific" starring Robert Goulet

Luke Walrath - Co-Founder of Alpine Theater Project and performer in "42nd Street" on Broadway

Alpine Theatre Project presents the Broadway Concert Series July 26-30 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, 127 Spokane Avenue, in Downtown Whitefish. The Broadway Veterans Concert runs July 26, 28, & 30 and the Broadway Hopefuls Concert runs July 27 & 29. The series is sponsored by The Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Markus Foods & Whitefish Liquor Store, The John Morrison Healthy Montana Kids Fund, & The Pine Lodge with assistance from Alpine Village Market, Frampton & Purdy Law Office, & Jacqueline Hoff - Realtor, as well as Measure Law, Averill Hospitality, Stebbins Dental Studio, Tim Murphy - State Farm, & the Whitefish Credit Union. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting atpwhitefish.org or calling 406-862-7469.