Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lewis Youngren - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 50%



NEWSIES

26%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

16%

Katriela Caspari -- Bunce Performing ArtsLaura Mahler -- Stages Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Hughes - SHREK - Ashland Productions 34%

Emily Nelson - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 27%

Meredith Arbuckle - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 21%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zach Miller - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 26%

Rob Sutherland - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 23%

Megan Roddy - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 15%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Rob Sutherland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 68%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 10%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - TWAS THE NIGHT - Stages Theatre Company 10%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Melling - OPERATION: IMMEGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 39%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 33%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 29%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 55%

Dan Wold - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 45%



Best Musical

SHREK - Ashland Productions 36%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 28%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 23%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 14%

Ryan Niedenthal - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 11%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 9%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 55%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 26%

Christian Labissionere - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 15%



Best Play

OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 47%

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 31%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 22%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHREK - Ashland Productions 53%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 36%

PEACE 4 THE AGES - Stages Theatre Company and Alive & Kickin 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 50%

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 34%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 16%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Prestin - SHREK - Ashland Productions 36%

Nathan Aastuen - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 33%

Tom Prestin - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 30%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BACKYARD SONGBOOK - Raymond Berg Outdoors 57%

ROCCO & DOKKO (LORI DOKKEN AND JAMES ROCCO, TOGETHER AT LAST) - Unity MN 43%



Best Streaming Musical

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 60%

TWAS THE NIGHT - Stages Theatre Company 21%

ALL THE WORLD - Stages Theatre Company 18%



Best Streaming Play

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 63%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 37%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cody Olson - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 26%

Brynn Tanner - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 12%

Kris Eklund - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kiko Laureano - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players 77%

Linda Sue Anderson & Tim Hammett - TO BREED, OR NOT TO BREED - Fortunes Fool Theatre 23%

