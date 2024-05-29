Video: Watch 'The Letter' from A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Children's Theatre Company's production of A Year With Frog and Toad. Check out the all-new video!

Based on the “Frog and Toad” books by Arnold Lobel, A Year With Frog and Toad features a book and lyrics by Willie Reale, and music by Robert Reale. CTC’s 2024 production will be directed by Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius, with music direction by Denise Prosek and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Daniel Pelzig. The production will run from April 23-June 16, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

“It is a joy to bring this tender, witty and utterly delightful story of a very special friendship to the stage,” said director Peter C. Brosius. “These characters have endeared themselves to millions through Arnold Lobel’s books and this musical which has gone on to be produced across the nation. It is an honor to direct this beautiful show with this fabulous cast and creative team.”

A Year With Frog and Toad was originally presented on Broadway by Bob Boyett, Adrianne Lobel, Michael Gardner, Lawrence Horowitz and Roy Furman, featuring original direction by David Petrarca.

Reed Sigmund will be reprising his role as Toad from CTC’s 2017 production of A Year With Frog and Toad and Jay Goede will be returning to the role of Frog, which he originated in CTC’s 2002 world premiere and the subsequent Broadway production.

Meet Frog and Toad, best friends who embark upon a year’s worth of adventures with great merriment, comedic agility, and joyful song-singing. Join them as they go swimming (and boy does Toad look “funny in a bathing suit”), rake leaves until they “ache, ache, ache”, and send letters via a real live “Snail with the Mail!” Sing along while Frog and Toad bake “cookies, cookies, cookies” in the only show from Minnesota ever to be nominated for three Tony Awards®, including Best Musical!

A Year With Frog and Toad will be the final CTC production directed by Brosius, who will be departing the organization on June 30, 2024 after 27 years. It was recently announced that Rick Dildine, currently serving as Artistic Director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF), will succeed Brosius as CTC’s next Artistic Director, beginning July 1, 2024.

A Year With Frog and Toad runs from April 23-June 16, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best enjoyed by all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/frog-toad or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

Cast and Creative

The Cast of A Year With Frog and Toad features Jay Goede* as Frog, Reed Sigmund* as Toad, Ryan London Levin* as Bird 1/Snail, Becca Claire Hart* as Bird 2/Turtle, and Janely Rodriguez* as Bird 3/Young Frog.

The Understudies include Keegan Robinson as Frog/Snail, Dean Holt* as Toad, Antonisia Collins as Bird 2/Turtle/Bird 3/Young Frog, and Autumn Ness* as Bird 2/Turtle/Bird 3/Young Frog.

In addition to Denise Prosek, Victor Zupanc, and Peter C. Brosius, the Creative Team and Production Staff for A Year With Frog and Toad includes Adrianne Lobel (Scenic Designer), Martin Pakledinaz (Costume Designer), James F. Ingalls (Lighting Designer), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Designers), Irwin Fisch (Orchestrations), Samantha Martinson (Assistant Director), Mathias Anderson (Assistant Choreographer), Ellie Simonett (Assistant Lighting Designer), Nate Stanger* (Stage Manager), Kenji Shoemaker* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Janae Lorick (Stage Management Fellow/PA).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/frog-toad or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15. School groups interested in attending A Year With Frog and Toad can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information. A Year With Frog and Toad has a run time of 2 hours with one 20-minute intermission. This production is best enjoyed by all ages. Lap passes are available for children 3 and younger.

