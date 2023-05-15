Video: See A Brand New Trailer For AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company

In An American Tail the Musical, an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat.

Children's Theatre Company presents World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. See a brand-new trailer for the production below!

With a book and lyrics by Tony Award ®-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway), and choreography by Katie Spelman (World Premiere Musical The Notebook). An American Tail the Musical will be directed by Taibi Magar (We Are Proud To Present at Guthrie Theatre; We Live in Cairo at A.R.T; Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles at Signature Theatre; Co-Artistic Director of Philadelphia Theatre Company).

In An American Tail the Musical, an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

Packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs from Tony-award winner Itamar Moses and the songwriting team that brought you Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family!

An American Tail the Musical will play from April 25 - June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, April 29 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.


Mouse's Tail Trailer from Childrens Theatre Company on Vimeo.






