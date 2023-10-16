Video: Fox 9 Interviews Scout Groshong And Mathias Brinda Of MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS

Children's Theatre Company presents the World Premiere play Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress, based on the acclaimed children's book by Christine Baldacchino with illustrations by Isabelle Malenfant.

Fox 9 recently had a chance to sit down for an interview with Scout Groshong and Mathias Brinda, who are alternating in the role of "Morris" in the production. See the video be

The stage adaptation of Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress is written by juliany taveras (Desarrollo at The Lark's Playwrights' Week and Corkscrew Theater Festival; the anatomy of light, featured on the Kilroys' List and the 50 Playwrights Project List; SYZYGY, or the ceasing of the sun, featured in the 2021 Crossing Borders/Cruzando Fronteras Festival at Two River Theater; and YAELIS, a Page 73 Finalist).

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress will be directed by Heidi Stillman, Artistic Director of Lookingglass Theater in Chicago (Cascabel; The Brothers Karamazov; Hard Times at Lookingglass Theatre Company; The Year I Didn't Go to School at Chicago Children's Theatre; and The Book Thief at Steppenwolf).

Morris likes lots of things: doing puzzles, painting pictures, pretending to be an astronaut, and wearing a tangerine dress from his school's dress-up box because it “reminds him of tigers, the sun, and his mother's hair.” But some of his classmates think boys can't wear dresses because … well, because they're boys. With his vivid imagination and space-animal friends, Morris travels the galaxy in search of an answer to the all-important question: “Do astronauts wear dresses?”

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress will play from October 10-November 19, 2023 at CTC's Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, October 14 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/morris or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.