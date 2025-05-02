Video: Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical At Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children's Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the company's original production of Disney's Frozen The Broadway Musical, which will run April 15-June 15, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 7pm.

Nominated for three Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” Disney's Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Academy Award-nominee Jennifer Lee. CTC's production of Disney's Frozen will be directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, with music direction by Denise Prosek and choreography by Rush Benson. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Disney's Frozen was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

“I am beyond thrilled to bring the magic of Disney's Frozen to life at the Children's Theatre Company in the Twin Cities,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “This iconic story of love, courage, and self-discovery is one that resonates with audiences of all ages, and I can't wait to share it with our incredible community. Working alongside such a talented team, we are committed to creating an unforgettable experience for every member of the audience, filled with heart, wonder, and the unforgettable music that has captured hearts worldwide.”

“I'm very excited to be directing this Disney musical,” said director Tiffany Nichole Greene. “The journeys of the relationships are so relatable. I especially love that we follow the incredible bond between sisters. The journey of having to break that bond completely in order to make the space necessary to learn each other again, fully, is a beautiful reminder of both the growing pains and the beauty of family, friendship, Sisterhood.”

Disney's Frozen sweeps into Minnesota as Children's Theatre Company premieres its original production of the hit Broadway musical. Sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole cast as they encounter magic that's out of control, weather that's fearsome, and Olaf, a snowman who melts your heart. Will Elsa be able to restore the balance between summer and winter? Will she and Anna ever be close again? Settle in for some hygge, a little bit of joiking, and a whole lot of letting go!

Disney's Frozen runs April 15-June 15, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/frozen or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15. An additional $5-per-ticket fee will be incurred on all purchases.

The cast of Disney's Frozen features Amelia Barr* as Pabbie/Ensemble, Brody Breen as Ensemble, Amir Byrd as Ensemble, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins as Bulda/Ensemble, Julia Ennen as Anna, Matthew Hall* as Kristoff/Ensemble, Gillian Jackson Han* as Elsa, Dean Holt* as King Agnarr/Weselton/Ensemble, Tyler Susan Jennings as Ensemble, Bradley Johnson as Ensemble/Internal Hans, Oaken, Bishop, Sven, Adam Jones as Sven/Ensemble, Olivia Lampert as Ensemble, Laura Marie as Olaf/Ensemble, Autumn Ness* as Queen Iduna/Ensemble, Sarah Potvin as Ensemble, Kyra Richardson as Ensemble, Janely Rodriguez* as Bulda/Ensemble, Dylan Rugh* as Hans/Ensemble, Jon Schumacher as Ensemble, Reed Sigmund* as Oaken/Bishop/Ensemble, Chloe Sorensen as Young Elsa, Matea Córdova Stuart as Young Anna, Reese Sweeney as Young Elsa, Molly Toutant as Young Anna, Elaina Lee Waggoner as Ensemble, Boomer Xiong as Ensemble, and Mason Yang as Ensemble.

In addition to Tiffany Nichole Greene, Denise Prosek, and Rush Benson, the creative team and production staff for CTC's production of Disney's Frozen includes Victor Zupanc (Associate Music Director / Keyboard 2), Scott Davis (Scenic Designer), Ari Fulton (Costume Designer), Driscoll Otto (Lighting Designer), Sten Severson (Sound Designer), Eric Van Wyk (Puppet Designer), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Designer), Nate Stanger* (Stage Manager), Z Makila* (Assistant Stage Manager), Elijah Virgil Hughes (Stage Management Fellow), Lo Williams (Associate Director), Maya Richardson (Associate Choreographer), Samantha Brown (Assistant Lighting Designer), Richard Graham (Assistant Sound Designer), and Parker Molacek (Assistant Projection Designer).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/frozen or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15. An additional $5-per-ticket fee will be incurred on all purchases.

School groups interested in attending Disney's Frozen can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information.

