Tickets to AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT at Orpheum Theatre to go on Sale in May

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert â€“ The 20th Anniversary Tour will land in Minneapolis at the historic Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show's iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series.

The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand-new consumer products and games.

Since itsÂ debut on Feb. 21, 2005,Â Avatar: The Last AirbenderÂ has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series withÂ The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, severalÂ bestselling book series,Â an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert â€“ The 20th Anniversary Tourâ€¯presents a stunning live orchestral performance of the series' beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience.Â This special anniversary edition features a two-hour visual journey through all three seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen with new elements and artistic surprises crafted for this special anniversary edition that offers fresh perspectives on the show's legacy.

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show's original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.Â

