Tickets For Nigella Lawson at the Pantages Theatre Go On Sale This Week

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced An Evening with Nigella Lawson, internationally renowned food writer and TV cook on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis). Spend an evening with Nigella as she shares the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen to celebrate her latest book Cook, Eat, Repeat - a delicious and delightful combination of recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, all written in Nigella's engaging and insightful prose.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by HennepinTheatreTrust.org.