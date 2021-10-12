Tickets For JERSEY BOYS at the Orpheum Theatre Go On Sale October 29

Hennepin Theatre Trust is proud to present the return of Jersey Boys at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) Thursday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jersey Boys presents the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide (as of July 2021).

Tickets for Jersey Boys go on sale at HennepinTheatreTrust.org on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups. Show dates are Thursday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $40. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound that no one had ever heard...and the radio just couldn't get enough of them. While their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all of their hits including, "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on Nov. 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over eleven years later on Jan. 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof and The Producers. Jersey Boys also ran a record-breaking nine years in London before closing in Mar. 2017 as the 6th longest running musical in the West End.