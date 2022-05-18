Tickets For DISNEY JUNIOR at the Orpheum Theatre Go On Sale Friday, May 20

Hennepin Theatre Trust invites everyone to dress up and join the party with Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza coming to Minneapolis at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior's newest hit series "Alice's Wonderland Bakery," live on stage.

The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. In Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by HennepinTheatreTrust.org.