Tickets For Andrea Bocelli at the Target Center Go on Sale Next Week

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new U.S. tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The May show dates include a performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento with The Sacramento Philharmonic and the tour concludes in Minneapolis and is presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust at Target Center (600 N. First Ave.) on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. for Bocelli's first concert in Minneapolis in seven years.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for their first-ever performance together in Nashville, followed by a show at Smoothie King Center with The Louisiana Philharmonic for the first time in New Orleans. For all upcoming tour routing, please see dates listed below and visit www.andreabocelli.com.

The 2023 concerts will feature songs from Bocelli's wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.