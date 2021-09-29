Theatre Pro Rata Goes Back To The '80s With TOP GIRLS in November

Theatre Pro Rata is producing Top Girls by Caryl Churchill at The Crane Theater. Initially produced in 1982, Churchill's play remains timely and resonant 40 years later as it wrestles with issues of gender roles, class, race, family obligations, sacrifice, and how we measure success. Directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern, Theatre Pro Rata's production of Top Girls promises to be both witty and poignant.

Top Girls by Caryl Churchill

Opening: Saturday, November 6 @ 7:30 p.m.

Closing: Sunday, November 21 @ 3:00 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays @ 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Can (min. $5) on Monday, November 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all Theatre Pro Rata productions are $16 - $61 (sliding scale) and must be purchased in advance:

theatreprorata.org/box-office/

Playing at The Crane Theater:

2303 Kennedy Street NE | Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions, parking, and public transportation options information: www.cranetheater.com/venue/location

Theatre Pro Rata requires photo ID and Proof of Full Vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours for all audience members, front of house staff, and artists. Proof of Full Vaccination can be your vaccination card, a photo of your vaccination card, or a digital record of your vaccination on a smart phone app.

If you could invite anyone from history to a dinner party, who would you invite? It's the 80s, Marlene has just taken over the Top Girls Employment Agency, and she is celebrating.

Set against Margaret Thatcher's Britain in the early 1980s and the evolving complexities of modern feminism, this all-female cast tackles the question of what it takes to succeed.

Times change... or do they?

"Top Girls is a modern classic by a powerhouse 20th century playwright. Although it was written in the mid-80s it feels like little has changed in terms of that balance of motherhood and work, and the glass ceiling feels just as present sometimes," says Carin Bratlie Wethern, Theatre Pro Rata's Artistic Director who is directing this production. "Having so many meaty roles for women to tackle is always a treat, and working on this show has been something I've been looking forward to for a long time -- not just because our plans were delayed because of COVID; Top Girls has been on my Directing Bucket List list since before Pro Rata was a company."

Theatre Pro Rata had initially planned to produce Top Girls in November of 2020 but the production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are excited to be back in The Crane Theater again for the first time since December of 2019," says Bratlie Wethern. "Our Board, Company, and Production Team are working closely with The Crane to ensure that we are following all CDC and MDH recommendations and directives for the health and safety of our artists and audiences." More information about Theatre Pro Rata's health and safety policies for artists and audiences is posted at https://www.theatreprorata.org/tpr-policies/

Top Girls, written by Caryl Churchill, is directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern*, with scenic design by MJ Leffler, costume design by Eleanor Schanilec, lighting design by Emmet Kowler, sound design by Charlotte Deranek, properties design by Rachel Krieger, dialect coaching by Keely Wolter, and stage management by Clara Costello.* The play features performances by Maggie Cramer (Marlene), Ninchai Nok-Chiclana (Waitress / Kit / Shona), Kelsey Cramer (Isabella Bird / Joyce / Mrs. Kidd), Megan Kim (Lady Nijo / Win), Emily Rosenberg (Dull Gret / Angie), Sarah Broude (Pope Joan / Louise), and Nissa Nordland Morgan* (Patient Griselda / Nell / Jeanine).