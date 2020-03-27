Theatre Pro Rata Announces Encore Online Performance of SILENT SKY

Theatre Pro Rata will offer a one-night-only, live-streaming, actors-only encore performance of the critically-acclaimed production of Silent Sky this Saturday. In keeping with directives from Governor Walz and health officials the actors will each be performing their roles their own homes to an audience gathered in cyber space -- like a live radio play with a modern technology twist. Tickets can be purchased online up until 7:00p on Saturday (link below).

Theatre Pro Rata's production of Silent Sky was originally produced earlier this year in partnership with the Minnesota Bell Museum and performed inside the Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium. Written by Lauren Gunderson, whose scripts typically center around women in history, science and literature, Silent Sky is a play based on the life of early 1900s Harvard College Observatory astronomical researcher Henrietta Leavitt. The cast features Victoria Pyan (Henrietta Leavitt), Danielle Krivinchuk (Margaret Leavitt), Carl Swanson (Peter Shaw), Amber Bjork (Annie Cannon), and Sarah Broude (Williamina Fleming).

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson

Special Live-Streaming performance: Saturday, March 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $14-$84 (sliding scale)

Purchase tickets online: https://my-site-108425-106352.square.site/

(Once the online ticket purchase has been confirmed, a link and a code will be sent to join the presentation via Zoom.com)





