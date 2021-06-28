Theatre 55 Re-opens With HAIR

The show that launched Theatre 55 three years ago will help us all break free from our hung-up lives of the last year, and sing our way into a bright new age! The show is being performed as an outdoor concert at the Caponi Art Park Amphitheater in Eagan, MN. This bucolic space is a fantastic place for the show, and provides ample space for social distancing, blissed-out dancing, and singing along with the cast! Lyric sheets provided to all ticket holders.

Bring your own chair or blanket for seating, along with your own drinks and snacks, or purchase the famous Caponi Popcorn!

HAIR is the joyous and poignant 1968 rock musical that focuses on a group of politically active hippies seeking truth, peace, and love while the country is divided over the Vietnam War. The Tribe seeks to find harmony, love, and freedom during to the sexual revolution while rebelling against the war and expectations from family and society. HAIR's jubilant score is filled with such timeless favorites as "Let the Sun Shine In", "Easy To Be Hard" and "Aquarius". The themes and struggles in HAIR remain vital and relevant to the times we live in today. (*sexual themes and language may not be suitable for all ages)

Tickets available through theatre55.org

Individuals: $8.00

Carpool (3-6 patrons arriving in the same vehicle): $20.00 Vanpool (7-12 patrons arriving in the same vehicle): $50.00

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, July 16. 7:00pm

Saturday, July 17. 7:00pm

Sunday, July 18. 3:00pm ***(Art Cars on display this day only!)

Friday, July 23. 7:00pm Saturday, July 24. 7:00pm Sunday, July 25. 3:00pm

WHERE: Caponi Art Park Amphitheater, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan, MN. 55123

PERFORMERS: Sandy Agustin, Fran Bohlke, Mary Cay Stone, Carole Conama, Elisa Cross, Dave Eckenrode, Lee Engele, Jeffery Goodson, Lawrence Hutera, Marilyn Marmo, H. Wesley McClain, Kelly O'Sulivan, Esther Ouray, Brad Pappas, Mark R. Olson, Lisa Ramos, Janet Skidmore, Brenda Starr

THE BAND: Victor Zupanc, Keyboards Mick LaBriola, Drums Jamie Carter, Guitar Devon Olson, Bass

STAFF: Richard Hitchler, Director & Producer Victor Zupanc, Music Director Sandra J. Agustin, Movement Coach Ross Willits, Associate Producer Amanda Gehrke, Stage Manager