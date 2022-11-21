Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theater Latte Da Presents HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Regina Marie Williams

HELLO, DOLLY! will run February 1, 2023 through March 19, 2023 at the Ritz Theater.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Theater Latté Da (Peter Rothstein, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) announces that tickets are now on sale for Hello, Dolly!, a new production of the classic musical comedy running February 1, 2023 through March 19, 2023, at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. Artistic Associate Kelli Foster Warder, director and choreographer of last season's acclaimed regional premiere of Jelly's Last Jam, returns to lead the production.

Business woman and matchmaker extraordinaire Dolly Levi is determined to make everyone's lives richer and happier - including her own! Regina Marie Williams stars as Dolly in Kelli Foster Warder's bold new production of this beloved musical comedy, featuring some of the American Musical Theater's most memorable songs, including "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," and "Hello, Dolly!".

With a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway in 1964 to critical acclaim and a record-setting number of awards for the time, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. Now almost 60 years later, Theater Latté Da takes on this classic musical featuring matchmaker, opportunist, and meddler, the widow Dolly Levi. Follow along as she sets out on a quest to encourage "young things to grow" by helping her eligible clientele-and ultimately herself-meet the match of their dreams. This new production will give a nod to Black business owners of the past and present, and women making their way in the world with joy.

HELLO, DOLLY! will run February 1, 2023 through March 19, 2023 at the Ritz Theater. Opening night is Saturday, February 4. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates and by request.

"For this new production of Hello, Dolly! at Theater Latté Da, our team was focused on how we could take a story that has captured the hearts of theater-goers many times over and give people a new version that would represent the many communities that would have been actively engaged in the social fabric of the time. We have the honor of working with a brilliant cast and crew of Twin Cities theater-makers like Regina Marie Williams, T. Mychael Rambo, and Sanford Moore and look forward to telling this story highlighting women taking agency over their lives with joy and strength," said Kelli Foster Warder, Director & Choreographer of Hello, Dolly! and Artistic Associate of Theater Latté Da

The principal cast of HELLO, DOLLY! features: China Brickey (NEXT Festival: Scotland PA) as Irene Molloy, T. Mychael Rambo (Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, Aida, Five Points) as Horace Vandergelder, Reed Sigmund (Chicago, Once) as Cornelius Hackl, Regina Marie Williams (Bernarda Alba, Chicago, Twelve Blocks from Where I Live) as Dolly Levi, and Sally Wingert (6 Degrees of Separation, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Underneath the Lintel) playing a host of characters. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes Kelli Foster Warder (Director & Choreographer), Sanford Moore (Music Director), Eli Sherlock (Scenic Designer), Rich Hamson (Costume Designer), Kevin Springer (Sound Designer), Jeff Brown (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Emma Gustafson (Wig, Hair, and Make-Up Designer), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager), Chloe Volna-Rich (Assistant Stage Manager), and Austin Schoenfelder (Assistant Stage Manager).

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org




