Theater Latte Da Hosts HELLO DOLLY!: Sunday Clothes - A Conversation and Fashion Show

Theater Latté Da has announced that tickets for Hello, Dolly!: Sunday Clothes, A Conversation + Fashion Show with Twin Cities Theater, Business, & Fashion Creatives are now on sale at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis.

In the spirit of Dolly Levi and her entrepreneurial vision, join Theater Latté Da for a special community event featuring a night of conversation + fashion with some of the Twin Cities best and brightest theater, business, and fashion creatives.

The company will be celebrating the work of leading Twin Cities BIPOC voices with a panel discussion where we will be talking about what projects they're working on now, what they're excited about next, and how we can continue to create new, welcoming, and sustainable spaces for entrepreneurs and creatives here in the Twin Cities.

Joining in for the panel discussion will be national economic and business leader Jeff Aguy; Minnesota theater darling, and our very own Irene Molloy, China Brickey; and Twin Cities fashion superstar Rammy Mohamed of Ramadhan Designs, with panel moderation by Theater Latté Da's Director of Marketing, Brittany Wallman.

After the panel discussion you'll have a chance to view a fashion show featuring looks from Theater Latté Da's HELLO, DOLLY!* and special guest Ramadhan Designs - all taking place on our beautiful stage featuring scenic design by Eli Sherlock.

We will follow the conversation + fashion show with a networking hour in the theater, a chance to win tickets to HELLO, DOLLY!, and catered offerings from Handsome Hog.

Panelist Information:

Jeff Aguy: Jeff Aguy is a national leader in innovation. He owns and operates 2043 SBC, a Saint Paul based economic development firm at the intersection of innovation, infrastructure and workforce. He is also a Founding Partner at NCXT, an inclusive management consulting firm specializing in research, strategy, and organizational change with large library systems across the U.S. and its territories. Jeff currently serves on the board of directors for the Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and the Full Stack Saint Paul Steering Committee. He previously served as Vice President & Economic Development Chair for the Minneapolis NAACP and brings over a decade of academic and professional experience in new venture growth and scaling innovation in organizations and cities. More than anything he enjoys bringing humans together.

China Brickey: THEATER LATTE DA: NEXT Festival: Scotland PA. THEATER: Guthrie Theater: A Christmas Carol; Cincinnati Playhouse: Murder on the Orient Express; Jungle Theater: Redwood; Theater Mu: Today is my Birthday; Park Square Theater: Pride and Prejudice, Romeo and Juliet; The Ordway: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Mamma Mia; Children's Theatre Company: Matilda, The Wiz, A Snowy Day; Seattle Children's Theater: A Snowy Day; Penumbra Theater: Girl Shakes Loose. TRAINING: B.F.A. Acting, Music Minor, Millikin University. UPCOMING: Guthrie Theatre: Murder on the Orient Express. ChinaBrickey.com

Rammy Mohamed: My love of refined aesthetics began at an early age, along with my interest in fashion all because of my uncle. Growing up, I was fortunate to witness him create elaborate special occasion dresses for local celebrities and affluent women in my hometown of Finfinnee in East Africa. My curiosity about the arts and fashion eventually led me to attend an affluent college of fine arts; The Art Institute of International of Minnesota, where I obtained a degree in Fashion Design. I often incorporate traditional Oromo influences into my modest designs while maintaining modern and contemporary elements. By using high-quality fabrics and unique textures, I believe I am adding a certain level of confidence and sophistication to my clients that they can't get anywhere else.

Brittany Wallman: Brittany Wallman has been a communications consultant, marketing strategist & event organizer in the Twin Cities for over a decade. With a passion for the arts, entertainment, and environments that foster creativity, Brittany is most excited about work that centers on building connections between people and their spaces. Before joining the Theater Latté Da team as their Director of Marketing, Brittany spent time fundraising as the Director of Advancement with Minnesota's longest-standing women's political organization, Women Winning. Brittany has also spent time consulting with various nonprofits in Minnesota including Flip the Script Fest, Women's Advocates, and The Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

Tickets for this event are $45 including taxes and fees. In partnership with Ramadhan Designs, 20% of all proceeds from the evening of February 26th, 2023 will be donated to AVIVO.^

For more information on our panel participants and to purchase tickets you can visit our website HERE.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org