Theater Latté Da Sets Artist Lineup For 2025 Showstoppers: GLITTER GROOVE GALA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Latté Da has announced the lineup of artists set to perform as part of the music theater company's annual Showstoppers Gala, set for Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Fillmore Minneapolis, located at 525 N. 5th Street in Minneapolis.

Some 400 friends, artists and patrons are expected to gather for the SHOWSTOPPERS: GLITTER GROOVE GALA, celebrating the Twin Cities' foremost producer of new and reimagined music theater. Funds raised during the evening will provide essential support for the organization's mission to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience—exploring and expanding the art of music theater.

“We hear from patrons again and again that Latté Da's Showstoppers gala is a favorite annual event,” says Managing Director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan. “Guests return every year knowing they can expect to experience an incredible show featuring the very best music theater talent our community has to offer.”

Directed by Artistic Director Justin Lucero, with music curation by Theater Latté Da co-founder Denise Prosek and music direction by Wesley Frye (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), the two-act program will feature musical selections inspired by the theme of “glitter groove,” marrying the 70's influence of this season's Scotland, PA and Fun Home with the glittering flair of holiday hit Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Songs will be performed by cast of favorite Latté Da artists including Ronnie Allen (The Color Purple, We Shall Someday), Deidre Cochran (Scotland, PA, Jelly's Last Jam), Jennifer Grimm (Steerage Song, A Christmas Carole Petersen), Sheena Janson Kelley (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Matt Riehle (Next to Normal, Scotland, PA, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical). The evening also includes an extensive silent auction, a delicious array of food and beverage, and a dedicated “fund-a-need” giving opportunity to support the continued vitality of the organization.

The Showstoppers Gala is chaired by John Arechar, leading a committee that includes Marcia Aubineau, Les Bendtsen, Tanner Curl, Keith Ford, Tina & Andrew Grzeskowiak, Glyn Northington, Cara Sjodin, Fremajane Wolfson, and David Young.

Individual tickets starting at $125 and tables of 10 starting at $2500 are on sale now at latteda.org/gala, with an RSVP deadline of May 5. The silent auction will be offered online and will open online for non-attendee bidders.

Comments