The Wood Brothers to Perform at the Pantages Theatre This November

Hennepin Arts has announced that acclaimed American roots trio The Wood Brothers will perform at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. online at HennepinArts.org and in person at noon at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.).

Dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste, The Wood Brothers are known for their genre-defying fusion of folk, blues, gospel, and jazz. The band consists of brothers Chris Wood (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (guitars), along with drummer Jano Rix, who completes the powerhouse trio.

The Wood Brothers came together after Chris and Oliver pursued independent music careers for over a decade. Chris built a devoted following as part of the jazz-funk trio Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver earned acclaim in the Southern roots scene with his band King Johnson. Since forming The Wood Brothers, the group has released nine studio albums, earned a Grammy nomination, and captivated audiences across North America with their magnetic live performances.

Their latest album, Puff of Smoke, is set to release on August 1, 2025, and will no doubt be featured in their Minneapolis set alongside fan favorites and deep cuts from their acclaimed catalog.

The concert is presented by Hennepin Arts, a nonprofit organization that operates the historic Orpheum, State, Pantages, and Dudley Riggs Theatres, driving cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through diverse entertainment and statewide educational programming.

For more information and tickets, visit HennepinArts.org.

Comments