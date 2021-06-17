The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Will Debut at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival This Month
All three performances will feature violinist Joshua Bell.
The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra will make its debut at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival this month with three performances featuring violinist Joshua Bell.
The series kicks off with a concert featuring the music of Mozart on June 24, and continues with The Four Seasons on June 26 and finally, Schubert and Brahms on June 27.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.bravovail.org/tickets-performances/2021/orchestra-concerts/the-saint-paul-chamber-orchestra/.
Check out the full lineup below!
ALL-MOZART EVENING
June 24
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
Joshua Bell, violin
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K.271, Jenamy
MOZART Symphony No. 38 in D major, K. 504, Prague
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219, Turkish
A whirlwind grand tour of music by Mozart! The journey begins with the piano concerto declared "one of the greatest wonders of the world" (Alfred Brendel), then travels through the rich harmonies and bohemian colors of the Prague symphony, arriving at the delightful Turkish violin concerto.
THE FOUR SEASONS
June 26
Joshua Bell, violin
VIVALDI The Four Seasons
PIAZZOLLA The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell takes center stage for this lively linkage of Italian Baroque with 20th century tango. Vivaldi's hugely popular violin concertos alternate with Piazzolla's rapturous re-imaginings for a vibrant exploration of each composer's time and temperament.
SCHUBERT & BRAHMS
June 27
Hyobi Sim, viola
Joshua Bell, violin
Zlatomir Fung, cello
Shai Wosner, piano
SCHUBERT Piano Trio in E-flat major, D. 929
BRAHMS Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34
Tonight's spotlight is on the "chamber" part of chamber orchestra, with a program that marries powerful music with small-scale intimacy. Schubert's trio is monumental in length, breadth, and wealth of thematic ideas, and the darkly gorgeous Piano Quintet by Brahms is widely considered his crowning achievement in chamber music.