The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Will Debut at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival This Month

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra will make its debut at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival this month with three performances featuring violinist Joshua Bell.

The series kicks off with a concert featuring the music of Mozart on June 24, and continues with The Four Seasons on June 26 and finally, Schubert and Brahms on June 27.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.bravovail.org/tickets-performances/2021/orchestra-concerts/the-saint-paul-chamber-orchestra/.

Check out the full lineup below!

ALL-MOZART EVENING

June 24

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Joshua Bell, violin

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K.271, Jenamy

MOZART Symphony No. 38 in D major, K. 504, Prague

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219, Turkish

A whirlwind grand tour of music by Mozart! The journey begins with the piano concerto declared "one of the greatest wonders of the world" (Alfred Brendel), then travels through the rich harmonies and bohemian colors of the Prague symphony, arriving at the delightful Turkish violin concerto.

THE FOUR SEASONS

June 26

Joshua Bell, violin

VIVALDI The Four Seasons

PIAZZOLLA The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell takes center stage for this lively linkage of Italian Baroque with 20th century tango. Vivaldi's hugely popular violin concertos alternate with Piazzolla's rapturous re-imaginings for a vibrant exploration of each composer's time and temperament.

SCHUBERT & BRAHMS

June 27

Hyobi Sim, viola

Joshua Bell, violin

Zlatomir Fung, cello

Shai Wosner, piano

SCHUBERT Piano Trio in E-flat major, D. 929

BRAHMS Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34

Tonight's spotlight is on the "chamber" part of chamber orchestra, with a program that marries powerful music with small-scale intimacy. Schubert's trio is monumental in length, breadth, and wealth of thematic ideas, and the darkly gorgeous Piano Quintet by Brahms is widely considered his crowning achievement in chamber music.