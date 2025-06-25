TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to Children's Theatre Company as 2025 Triple Threat Summer Intensive Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced that the 2025 Triple Threat production will be Twelfth Night. Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, and featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, Twelfth Night is a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic story of love and mistaken identity. Twelfth Night will be directed by Amanda Espinoza, with musical direction by Nathanal Aastuen, and choreography by Jackie Hofmeister.



Students enrolled in the Triple Threat Summer Intensive spend the first half of their day in theatre arts training (classes in acting, movement, voice, and more) and the second half in rehearsal for the production. Past productions include Carrie, Rent, Be More Chill, Head Over Heels, and the World Premiere of The Garden. The students work with professional directors, professional designers, and other experienced theatre artists and practitioners. The focus is on process; students have the opportunity to hone their craft, dig deeper, and build their community.





Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Shaina Taub, Twelfth Night tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and true love in the process.

CTC’s Triple Threat production of Twelfth Night will perform on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 7pm, and Saturday August 10, 2025 at 3pm and 7pm.

All performances will take place on CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. All tickets are $25.

The cast of Twelfth Night features Lexi Anderson as Olivia's Attendant/Illyrian, Aayla Austerman as Illyrian Officiant/Illyrian, Mathias Brinda as Illyrian, Ariana Calzadillas as Olivia's Attendant/Illyrian, Linnea Cole as Illyrian Attendant/Illyrian, Harper Feist as Fabian, Cameron Foster as Duke Orsino, Rin Garramone as Feste, Keira Guevara as Illyrian/Second Officer, Charlie Gold as Malvolio, Solvei Hallstrom as Illyrian/Dance Captain, Henry Halverson as Andrew, Claire Lamatsch as Illyrian, Aasia Lang as Toby Belch, Mira Ripley as Illyrian/First Officer, Lola Ronning as Olivia, Falcon Scarpello as Sebastian, Pearl Schroth as Illyrian Mail-Person/Illyrian, and Nicola Wahl as Viola.

In addition to Amanda Espinoza, Nathanal Aastuen, and Jackie Hofmeister, the creative team includes Bailey Fenn (Sound Design), and Ellie Simonett (Lighting Design).

Comments