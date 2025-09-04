TRIPLE ESPRESSO: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy To Return To The Luminary Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy returns to the Luminary Arts Center (near Target Field) for a limited holiday run from December 26, 2025, to January 11, 2026, as part of its 30-year anniversary national tour.

The tour begins at Des Moines Performing Arts Center's Temple Theatre, starting November 18 through December 7th, 2025, and will continue to Minneapolis, MN, Fort Myers, FL, Enterprise, AL, Oskaloosa, IA, Spencer, WI, and The Villages, FL. Further tour dates to be announced at a later date.

In 1996, Triple Espresso began its groundbreaking run at The Music Box Theatre in Minneapolis, MN, under the direction of William Partlan, where it ran continuously until 2008, becoming the longest-running show in Minneapolis history. Authors Bill Arnold, Michael Pearce Donley, and Bob Stromberg's comedic juggernaut has entertained over 2 million people in over 60 cities, six countries, and three languages. Triple Espresso has continuously run in Minneapolis and San Diego for over a decade and is the longest-running show in Des Moines and Dublin, Ireland. It has also played in London, Chicago, Seattle, Milwaukee, Ghent, Munich, Berlin, Denver, Cleveland, St. Louis, Tulsa, Phoenix, Atlanta, and many other cities.

The show was remounted last year for two sold-out runs at The Plymouth Playhouse, and now finds a new home at the beautiful Luminary Arts Center, a venue owned and recently renovated by Minnesota Opera. This new venue features two parking lots, top-notch amenities, and is blocks from some of the best restaurants in the state.

The hilarious narrative follows three entertainers whose aspirations end in comedic failure, resonating with audiences of all ages. Cast members include Bill Arnold, Michael Pearce Donley, John Bush, Patrick Albanese, and Paul Somers.

Performances begin on December 26, 2025, and the production will run through January 11, 2026