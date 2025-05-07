THE MOUSETRAP Extends at Guthrie Theater Through Late May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Guthrie Theater has extended its current production of The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Tracy Brigden. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, May 18, The Mousetrap will now play through Saturday, May 24, with the addition of the following five performances: Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m., and Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Guthrie’s production of The Mousetrap opened to critical success on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Cherry and Spoon raved that The Mousetrap is “the kind of play you go to for good old-fashioned entertainment,” and the Pioneer Press described it as a “polished production.” BroadwayWorld said, “If you think you are a master sleuth, or you are just looking for a thoroughly enjoyable night at the theater, it is high time that you get to the Guthrie for their spectacular production that is sure to shock and amaze you.”

Christie’s iconic murder mystery begins during a heavy snowstorm as newlyweds Mollie and Giles Ralston prepare to open Monkswell Manor for their first guests: the nitpicky Mrs. Boyle; the cagey Miss Casewell visiting from abroad; the young architect Christopher Wren; the good-natured Major Metcalf; and the roguish, unexpected guest Mr. Paravicini. As the snow proves impassable, Detective Sergeant Trotter arrives on skis with news that connects the manor to a mysterious murder in London. When the phone lines are cut and a guest turns up dead, everyone becomes a suspect.

