THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Comes to Duluth Playhouse in March

This spring, Duluth Playhouse will present The Light in the Piazza, running March 14 - 30 at the NorShor Theatre. Set against the Tuscan countryside, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of a mother and daughter on a life-changing journey.

Margaret Johnson is traveling through Italy with her daughter, Clara, when a sudden gust of wind carries Clara’s hat into the hands of Fabrizio Naccarelli, a charming young Florentine. In an instant, a passionate romance ignites between them, seemingly guided by fate. But Margaret, fiercely protective of her daughter, works to keep them apart. As their love deepens, long-held secrets come to light—revealing that Clara is not exactly who she appears to be. Unable to suppress the truth about her daughter, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own hopes as well. Featuring "the most intensely romantic score of any musical since West Side Story" (NEW YORK TIMES), this captivating story of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery was heralded as a work of consummate beauty when it opened on Broadway.

This production marks Phillip Fazio's final show as Producing Artistic Director at Duluth Playhouse, capping an incredible tenure of visionary leadership and artistic excellence. He says, "Theatre at its core is about human relationships. From the special bond between a parent and child, or a sparkling new love, or the evolution of a partnership over time, The Light in the Piazza is a brilliant examination of a multitude of human relationships. I fell in love with this piece when I saw the Broadway production almost twenty years ago. Ever since then, I've dreamed of someday directing this beautiful, emotionally rich musical. I am so thankful to have the opportunity to bring this story to life at Duluth Playhouse with our incredibly talented cast, orchestra, and Production Team. I have no doubt this show will warm the hearts of Twin Ports audiences as we theatrically transport them to the romantic streets of Florence, Italy.”

Kersten Rodau, a phenomenal performer known for her work across the Twin Cities theatre scene, and Jenny LeDoux, a gifted soprano who recently enchanted Duluth Playhouse audiences as the title character in Cinderella, star as mother and daughter in The Light in the Piazza. Jace LeGarde (Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music), a beloved local talent, brings his signature charm to the role of Fabrizio Naccarelli.

The Light in the Piazza features Alyson Enderle as Franca Naccarelli, Antony Ferguson as Giuseppe Naccarelli, Lacy Sauter as Signora Naccarelli, Ole Dack as Signor Naccarelli, and Sean Naughton as Roy Johnson. The ensemble includes Gracie Schad, Tyler Railey, Mackenzie Ammon, Caroline Kouma, Grace Brinkert, Kaitlyn Callahan, Chris Ibarra, Ethan Nelson, Samuel Haggen, and Hunter Ramsden.

