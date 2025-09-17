THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW Comes To The NorShor Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Halloween season, the Headless Horseman gallops onto the stage in a frightfully funny, family-friendly adaptation of Washington Irving’s haunting tale! Opening Duluth Playhouse’s 2025 - 2026 Youth Theatre season, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow runs October 10 - 12, 2025 at the NorShor Theatre.

In the seemingly quiet village of Sleepy Hollow, ghost stories swirl. Lanterns flicker. Something terrifying waits in the woods. Into this eerie setting arrives Ichabod Crane, an awkward yet earnest schoolmaster whose big dreams often outpace his courage. When he sets his sights on winning the heart of the beautiful and spirited Katrina Van Tassel, he quickly finds himself entangled in a rivalry with Brom Bones–and the small town’s whispered legends take on a life of their own. As tensions rise, the tale of the Headless Horseman, a fearsome Hessian soldier said to ride in search of his missing head, grows ever more real.

Starring 21 talented young performers from the Twin Ports community, the cast includes Jones Luoma-Mattson, Fletcher Skull, Lydia Priest, Aurora Busam, Elsie Sather, Brian Lilliberg, Hugo Clark, Sage Sorenson, Annie Coffin-Langdon, Amelia Hietala-Cavanaugh, Violet Kamben, Vynn Ghergich, Arya Helbacka-Peterson, Sammie Coffee-Prose, Autumn Thompson, Violet Fletcher, Solveig Lindelof Ponshock, Eleanor Eichmann, Violet Granger, Jullian Cajacob, and Celia Anderson.

Packed with humor and thrills, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is a spooky-season event the whole family can enjoy.