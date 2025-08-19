THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL To Have U.S. Premiere At Children’s Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis will present the U.S. premiere of The Roald Dahl Story Company’s The Enormous Crocodile The Musical, running October 1–November 23, 2025, on the Cargill Stage.

The mischievous musical, based on Roald Dahl’s classic tale, will feature toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a witty book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. The production will be directed and developed by Emily Lim, with puppets created by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié. The design team includes Fly Davis on set and costumes and Daisy Beattie as co-designer and supervisor of puppetry. Opening night is scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The creative team expressed excitement about bringing the production across the Atlantic. El-Bushra, Gallab, and Brady said, “The Enormous Crocodile has already been on quite a journey and we are beyond excited to bring him to CTC in Minneapolis!” Director Emily Lim added, “We can’t wait for our greedy Croc to have its U.S.A. premiere at Children’s Theatre Company. It’s been so special seeing how the story and songs have landed with our audiences in the U.K., and we’re thrilled to bring it all the way to America.” Olié noted, “The Enormous Crocodile has been one of the most enjoyable and lively shows to create, so to continue sharing its mischievous glee and playful puppets with audiences in Minneapolis is an absolute thrill.”

The story follows the greedy Crocodile as he weaves through the jungle with his tummy rumbling, scheming with secret plans and clever tricks. Only the other jungle creatures—from Trunky the Elephant to Muggle-Wump the Monkey—have the courage to foil his appetite. Audiences can expect to journey from the jungle into outer space and back again, concluding with a wild dance party.

The U.S. premiere cast will include Taya Ming as The Enormous Crocodile, Ryan Crellin-Simpson as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Nia Stephen as Trunky the Elephant and alternate The Enormous Crocodile, Eleanor Ambekar as Swing, Siobhan Athwal as Muggle-Wump the Monkey and Movement Captain, and Alison Arnopp as Roly Poly Bird.

The creative team features Suhayla El-Bushra as bookwriter and lyricist, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab as composer and additional lyricist, and Tom Brady providing additional music and lyrics, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision. Direction and development will be led by Emily Lim, with co-direction and puppetry design by Toby Olié. The design team includes Fly Davis (set and costumes), Daisy Beattie (puppetry co-design and supervision), Tim Blazdell (digital design and production draughting), Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu (choreography), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), Phij Adams (music technology and Ableton programming), and Ben Kubiak (musical direction). Casting is by Annelie Powell CDG, with Aundrea Fudge as voice coach and Tina Thomas as singing coach. Additional support comes from Ann Barnard (copyist), Tash Holway and Blythe Stewart (associate directors), Michael Jean-Marain (associate puppetry director), Lucy Adams (associate lighting designer), Johnny Edwards (associate sound designer), Shanelle Clemenson (associate choreographer), Màth Roberts (music associate), Rebecca Gunstone (costume supervisor), Bethan Owens (wigs, hair and makeup supervisor), and Gabriella Shimeld-Fenn (casting associate).

The stage management team will include Nathan Babb as deputy stage manager, Molly Goodison as assistant stage manager/book cover, and Sophie Turner as assistant stage manager. The production team will be led by John Page as production manager, with Dylan Saberton, Adam Majsai, Keith Hutchinson, and Will Thompson as production sound engineers. Additional team members include Will Ferris as LX programmer, Theo Chadha as production electrician, Dylan de Buitléar as Sound No. 1, and Alex Duckworth as Sound No. 2.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/crocodile or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. School groups may contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information. The production has a run time of one hour with no intermission and is recommended for all ages. Lap passes will be available for children three years and younger.