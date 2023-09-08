THE DAY YOU BEGIN Kicks On Stages Theatre's 40th Season

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast for their first production in their 40th season. In collaboration with Threads Dance Project, Stages Theatre Company announces The Day You Begin. It's not easy to take those first steps into a place where nobody really knows you, but somehow you do it.

With the start of school and new beginnings looming, National Book Award Winner Jacqueline Woodson's heartwarming musical celebrates the courage it takes to make new friends, hear new stories, and see your own magic in the world. Stages Theatre invites audiences to "make this the day you begin"!

The Day You Begin is recommended for all ages and audiences. Written by Jacqueline Woodson, this book turned musical is a great way to introduce a story that was once on a page, now on a stage. Follow the growth of four students as they learn about each other's cultures and learn to embrace their own.

Meet the Cast: DeZhané Antoinette (Ms. VeVe), Coy Drontle (Sam), Cameron Foster (Dance Ensemble), Cortez Foster (Dance Ensemble), Estala Gonzalez (Dance Ensemble), Keira Guevara (Dance Ensemble), Feven Harder (Angelina), Khenna Khabeb (Angelina's Sister & Dance Ensemble), Caidance Kue (Min), Fionna Morrill (Dance Ensemble), Quinn Nauman (Classroom Ensemble & Sam u/s), Gigi Picota (Rigoberto), Penelope Coral Talatinick, (Classroom Ensemble), Lavender Truong (Classroom Ensemble & Min u/s).

"The Day You Begin is about being YOU, and not measuring yourself against anyone else. I'm excited to play this role because I'm learning along with Angelina what it means to be truly yourself. Come see this show and you'll find yourself in it - whether you have come from across an ocean or lived in one place your entire life. There are times when we ALL wonder where we fit in, but we just have to be brave enough to find it." -Feven Harder (Angelina)

Jacqueline Woodson, author and playwright, is making a special appearance on October 14th for the 1PM performance to sign books before the show and answer questions at a talkback after the show.

Meet the Creative Team: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director Stages Theatre Company), Karen Charles (Artistic Director of Threads Dance Project), Kallie Jo Hollman (Accessibility Consultant), Malia Craft (Choreographer), Rebecca Gardner (Costume & Make Up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Nate Metcalf (Props Designer), Gabriel Peñaloza-Hernandez (AsstStage Manager & Language Consultant), Kymani Queen (Music Director), Melanie Salmon - Peterson (Director), André Samples (Director), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Tony Stoeri (Lighting Designer), Ajah Williams (Stage Manager).

Performances run from September 29 - October 22, 2023. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Child $16, Senior $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school-day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 -1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

The Day You Begin was commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and was first produced at the Kennedy Center during the 2022-2023 season.

Based on the book by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López, script by Jacqueline Woodson, music and lyrics by Toshi Regan. Stages Theatre Company's 2023-2024 Season to Celebrate is Sponsored by United HealthCare.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage production, education programs, and other outreach opportunities, Stages TheatreCompany annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families.