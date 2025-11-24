Steven C To Present THANKFUL TOGETHER: SONGS OF GRATITUDE & THANKSGIVING At The Cathedral Of Saint Paul

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steven C will present THANKFUL TOGETHER: SONGS OF GRATITUDE & THANKSGIVING at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 28 at the Cathedral of Saint Paul. The concert will feature music for piano, acoustic guitar, cello, mandolin, violin, and voice. Admission will be free, with contributions welcomed.

Steven C will return to the Cathedral earlier than usual this year, bringing his nine-foot Bösendorfer grand piano into the space for the program. He will be joined by guitarist Billy McLaughlin, performing together for the first time, along with Diane Tremaine on cello, Nathan Wilson on mandolin and violin, and vocalists Jillian Anderson, Kathryn Budzien, and Jack Cassidy. Musical selections will include George Winston’s “Thanksgiving,” “Colors Dance” for solo piano, a setting of “We Gather Together” for piano, cello, and violin, “Simple Gifts,” and Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude” arranged for vocal trio.

Billy McLaughlin is recognized as an internationally acclaimed guitarist, composer, and performer, and Steven C noted that the concert arrives shortly before the start of McLaughlin’s Christmastide Tour 2025. “Steven and Billy have been friends and colleagues for years, they have never once shared the stage together,” the release states.

Audiences are invited to “bring the family, find a neighbor or start your ‘Friendsgiving’ celebration” at the Cathedral performance.

EVENT INFORMATION

THANKFUL TOGETHER: SONGS OF GRATITUDE & THANKSGIVING

Friday, November 28 at 3 p.m.

Cathedral of Saint Paul

Admission: Free; contributions accepted

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Registration via Eventbrite is requested for planning purposes. A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated and may be made online or in person.

ACCESSIBILITY & PARKING

Handicapped-accessible entrances are available on Selby Avenue and Dayton Avenue. An elevator is located inside the Cathedral’s northeast corner. Street parking on Selby Avenue near the accessible entrance is reserved for handicapped use only.

ABOUT STEVEN C MUSIC

Steven C has sold more than 2 million albums and receives over 80 million streams per year across digital platforms. His work integrates classical technique with contemporary influences, and his online presence currently represents the most-streamed music of any Twin Cities musician. More information, including videos, recordings, licensing details, and email list signup, is available at stevencmusic.com.