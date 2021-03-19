Stages Theatre Launches New Self-Paced Theatrical Scavenger Hunt/Puzzle Adventure

Stages Theatre Company (STC) invites you and your family to Discover the Journey with LEGENDARY: A Detect the Story Adventure this spring. Based on the success of last fall's Enchanted Mystery: Detect the Story Adventure, this new version is inspired by the Myth of Pandora's Box.

LEGENDARY: A Detect the Story Adventure is a self-paced mystery, a scavenger hunt, a puzzle room, a walking tour, and a theatre performance-all wrapped into one adventurous journey for your friends & family ages 8+. With concept and puzzle creation by Jim Hibbeler, this collaboration between Sandy Boren-Barrett, Cody R. Braudt, Jeannine Coulombe, and Melanie Salmon-Peterson invites patrons to select a 7-day range that works best for them to enjoy this OUT OF THE BOX experience.

"What has made this "out of the box" season extraordinary is that out of the solitude of this moment, the artists were artists, and we would not have survived without them." said Boren-Barrett. "Young artists and those not so young, came forward in creative ways, learning to do new things, rolling up sleeves and doing the work of bringing art to families, teachers, classrooms."

LEGENDARY: A Detect the Story Adventure is available beginning March 19th and will run until late April. Families can choose from the Walking Tour option featuring downtown Hopkins or the At Home version.

To purchase visit: stagestheatre.org/legendary or call 952-979-1111, option 4. One experience/box accommodates up to 4 people in each group, costs $50 and includes: exclusive limited time access to VIDEO performances that will be accessed throughout the experience, details, and descriptions you'll need to develop theories and solve the mystery and a CLUE BOX with letters, riddles, cyphers, puzzles, and more. Perfect for Groups, Birthdays and Scouts!



CAST: Edric Duffy (Hardy), Athan Fischer (Brown), Jasmine Garry (Drew), Sayer Keeley (Alex), Indra Khariwala (Stephanie), Natalie Mosakowski (Bella), Sadie Nelson (Holmes), Demetrius Winegarden (Arty), Brent Teclaw (Narrator).

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM: DIRECTOR & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - Sandy Boren-Barrett, CONCEPT DESIGNER, PLAYWRIGHT & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - Jim Hibbeler, DIRECTOR & VIDEO DESIGNER - Cody R. Braudt, PRODUCTION MANAGER - Melanie Salmon-Peterson, VIDEOGRAPHER - Fischeye Films, STAGE MANAGER - Emily Sullivan.