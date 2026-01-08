Stages Theatre Company Begins The New Year With GIRAFFES CAN'T DANCE!

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This winter, Stages Theatre Company invites audiences of all ages to step into the vibrant West African Savanna with Giraffes Can't Dance, a musical celebration of courage, friendship, and finding your own rhythm.

Running January 23 through February 22, 2026, this dazzling production is presented in collaboration with Threads Dance Project.

Based on the beloved book by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees, Giraffes Can't Dance features a book and lyrics by Gloria Clunie and music by Elton Bradman and Lila Oleszkiewicz. The story follows Gerald the giraffe, who longs to dance - but with his knobby knees and wobbly legs, it's not so easy. When animals from across the globe gather for the "Annual Jungle Dance," Gerald learns that everyone can dance when they discover the music that inspires them.

Filled with vibrant movement, global dance styles, and heartwarming storytelling, Giraffes Can't Dance is an uplifting theatrical experience designed to delight young audiences while resonating deeply with the adults who accompany them. The production blends live music, dynamic choreography, and imaginative design to create a world where creativity is celebrated and individuality shines.

"This story invites families to celebrate joy, movement, and self-expression together," said Director Kymani Kahlil. "Whether you love to dance or feel a little unsure stepping into your own rhythm, this show reminds us that belonging begins when we honor who we are. It's playful, powerful, and full of heart-and it's meant to be shared."

"Giraffes Can't Dance is a beautiful reminder that each of us moves through the world in our own unique way," added Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director of Stages Theatre Company. "Through movement, music, and community, Gerald discovers the confidence to embrace who he truly is... and that's a message we are proud to share with all!"

All performances are approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Stages Theatre Company is committed to providing accessible and inclusive experiences for all patrons. A Pay What You Can performance will take place on January 25, 2026, at 4 p.m. A Sensory-Friendly performance is scheduled for February 7 at 10 a.m. ASL Interpreted and Audio Described performances will be offered on February 14 at 10 a.m. For questions about accessibility or to request services, please contact STC Access Coordinator Rachel Olson at rolson@stagestheatre.org.

Tickets are on sale now. Don't miss this heartwarming, music-filled journey that reminds us all to embrace what makes us unique -and to dance to our own rhythm.

For tickets and more information, visit stagestheatre.org/show/giraffes-cant-dance/ or call (952) 979-1111. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate.