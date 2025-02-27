Spotlight: THE LITTLE MERMAID at OUT ON A LIMB DANCE THEATER CO.

Sometimes the middle ground is best – even when it’s underwater! The original – and much darker --The Little Mermaid fairytale, first penned by Hans Christian Andersen in 1837 and the blockbuster, Disneyfied version of it released in 1989, are 152 years and 20,000 leagues under the sea apart.That’s why the new Out on A Limb Dance () Theater Company’s adaptation coming to The O’Shaughnessy March 4-5, 2025, might seem like a much more likable bridge between the two with its variety of dance styles, local rock music and an engaging dancing fairy narrator-- voiced by innovative AI technology -- to tell this much loved tale!



Featuring a cast of 50 dance actors and exotic, sea-worthy costumes by Jessica Branby and Gretchen Gasterland-Gustafsson, OOAL's The Little Mermaid promises to be “more light-hearted and fun while navigating between the heavier original story and the princess-centric one told by Disney,” says the company’s Artistic Director and Co-founder Kim Martinez.



“Our Little Mermaid is far more independent than the one you’ll find in either the original fairy tale or the Disney version,” says Martinez. “And with veteran lead dancer Allie Causin Myrvold embodying the Fairy Narrator, audiences of all ages will be enchanted by a storyteller who truly brings this magical tale to life. Newcomers to leading roles, Ameya Morrow, plays Narina, the titular role, and Kaeden Mendez plays the role of Prince Elias.



In its 24th year, Out on A Limb will again rely on a robust and diverse soundtrack that features some great music from some of our incredible local musicians, adding even more magic to its unique mixture of dance and theater. Among the cuts you’ll hear during this reimagined telling of the Danish classic are “100,000 Times A Day,” written by Mike Nilles and performed by The Badinovs; The Suburbs’ “The Abandoned Castle Of My Heart” and “Found a Place” from the album Poets Party; and The New Standards’ version of “Love Is the Law,” plus “Piano Piece” by The Suburbs’ and The New Standard’s Chan Poling.



