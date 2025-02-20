Six Points Theater To Present THE MESSENGER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Messenger, a new play by Jenny Connell Davis and directed by Faye M. Price, opens at Six Points Theater on Saturday, March 8 and runs through March 23.

There’s always a choice of speaking up and speaking out, or going through the consequences of remaining silent - against hate. A new play at Six Points Theater SPELLS IT OUT, dealing with issues plaguing our communities today, resonating with many.

Welcome to The Messenger, inspired by Hungarian-American Jewish Holocaust survivor Georgia Gabor, (her oral history from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum) a math teacher in Pasadena, California, who shares her wartime experiences in her classroom of escaping the Nazis 3 times and being the only one in her family to survive.

Three other women, whose stories are fictional but inspired by real events, also live in Pasadena but in different time periods, and experience their own incidents:

One student’s mother (Angela) fights against Georgia's telling of wartime experiences and ignites racist incidents; a researcher (Gracie) discovers archival documents revealing WWII evil (The Nuremberg Race Laws,The National WWII Museum New Orleans) that her boss wants to keep hidden; and a young Asian student (Annie) recounts traumatic experiences in the community.

Although each speaks from different moments in time, they’re part of the same larger story…Of...how...hate...endures.

Comments