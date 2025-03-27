SIX, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and More Set For Ordway's 2025-26 Broadway Season

The season also includes The Notebook, Spamalot, Kimberly Akimbo, and more.
The Ordway has announced its 2025-26 Broadway @ the Ordway season lineup. Seven powerhouse musicals tell incredible stories of strong family bonds and remarkable transformations that will have you laughing, cheering, dancing, and creating lasting memories during the Ordway's milestone 40th season.
The season will kick off with The Addams Family this September. Check out the full season lineup below!
The Addams Family
September 30 - October 5, 2025
The Notebook
November 18 - 30, 2025
Sister Act
December 9, 2025 - January 4, 2026
Kimberly Akimbo
February 24 - March 1, 2026
Mrs. Doubtfire
March 17 - 22, 2026
Spamalot
June 10 - 14, 2026
SIX
June 17 - 28, 2026
Videos