SIX, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and More Set For Ordway's 2025-26 Broadway Season

By: Mar. 27, 2025
The Ordway has announced its 2025-26 Broadway @ the Ordway season lineup. Seven powerhouse musicals tell incredible stories of strong family bonds and remarkable transformations that will have you laughing, cheering, dancing, and creating lasting memories during the Ordway's milestone 40th season.

The season will kick off with The Addams Family this September. Check out the full season lineup below!

Ordway 2025-26 Broadway Season

The Addams Family
September 30 - October 5, 2025

The Notebook
November 18 - 30, 2025

Sister Act
December 9, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Kimberly Akimbo
February 24 - March 1, 2026

Mrs. Doubtfire
March 17 - 22, 2026

Spamalot
June 10 - 14, 2026

SIX
June 17 - 28, 2026



