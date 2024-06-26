SIX Returns to the Ordway Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award® winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will play the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts next month, July 16-28. Tickets are now available at Ordway.org.

“SIX has a special connection to Minnesota and the Ordway,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “We presented the pre-Broadway run in 2019 to sold-out crowds and again in 2022. Now we are delighted to present this smash hit for the third time. Whether audiences are seeing it for the first time or the 100th, they are in for a real musical theater treat.”

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. The cast features Kristina Leopold as Catherine of Aragon, Cassie Silva as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard and Adriana Scalice as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Wesley Carpenter, Taylor Sage Evans, Carlina Parker and Amaya White. All casting is subject to change.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta, in addition to the Ordway.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA, with original U.S. casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIXearned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

