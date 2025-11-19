Review: THE NOTEBOOK MUSICAL at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first national tour of The Notebook opened its run at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts with a performance that felt both tender and freshly alive. The familiar love story—spanning youth, adulthood, and the late years of Allie and Noah’s lives—translated beautifully to the Ordway stage, where the audience settled into an evening of heartfelt storytelling and quietly powerful performances.

After the show ended and the cast took their bows, the audience was treated to a surprise. Both producer Kevin McCollum and Nicholas Sparks, author of the bestselling novel that inspired the musical, stepped onstage to greet the crowd. Their appearance added a warm, celebratory touch to opening night, and the room buzzed at getting to see the two men whose collaboration helped bring this production to life.

What truly anchors this musical is the way it divides Allie and Noah’s journey into three timelines, each carried by a different pair of actors. On this tour, those transitions feel especially fluid.

Sharon Catherine Brown, as Older Allie, brings a quiet emotional honesty that resonates deeply. Her scenes with Beau Gravitte’s gentle, steadfast Older Noah are some of the most affecting moments of the night—full of memory, uncertainty, and devotion.

In the middle years, Alysha Deslorieux and Ken Wulf Clark deliver standout work as Middle Allie and Noah. Deslorieux brings a sharp emotional clarity to Allie’s conflict, while Clark offers a grounded, heartfelt portrayal that captures Noah’s unwavering spirit. Together, they bring real fire and nuance to the heart of the story’s romantic tension.

The youngest version of the couple, played by Chloë Cheers and Kyle Mangold, sparkles with the excitement and unpredictability of first love. Their performances feel fresh and spontaneous, making the early chapters of Allie and Noah’s relationship feel immediate rather than nostalgic.

The supporting ensemble also contributes strongly. Anne Tolpegin moves smoothly between the dual roles of Mother and Nurse Lori, offering both controlled authority and gentle compassion. Connor Richardson, as Johnny, brings an appealing sincerity that rounds out the dynamics surrounding Allie.

Visually, the production leans into simplicity—clean staging, smooth transitions, and lighting that guides the audience effortlessly through the shifting timelines. The contemporary score swells at just the right moments and felt especially rich inside the Ordway’s acoustics.

As opening nights go, this one carried a special sense of occasion. With Nicholas Sparks and Kevin McCollum stepping out after the final bow and a cast that poured genuine heart into every moment, the national tour’s debut in Saint Paul set a warm, memorable tone for the journey ahead.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Roger Mastroianni.

